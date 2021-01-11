Road closed as truck sheds trailer carrying container

Published: 3:58 PM January 11, 2021

The crash happened on the A143 at Depden - Credit: Matthew Usher

A Suffolk road was closed to traffic after a lorry became separated from its trailer.

The load overturned and left the road at Depden, mid-way between Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill, on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on the A143 shortly before 1.50pm.

On arrival, officers found a heavy goods vehicle had lost its trailer.

The constabulary said the 40ft trailer was carrying a trailer full of dry goods at the time of the incident.

It is thought the trailer may have snapped and become separated from the unit.

As a result, the load was reported to have tipped over and left the road.

Police said the road was partially blocked by the wreckage.

The road was closed for recovery of the vehicle and its load.

The highways department was called to assist with road diversions.

No-one was injured as a result of the incident.