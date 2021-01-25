A143 closed after lorry ploughs into ditch

Published: 12:59 PM January 25, 2021

The lorry crashed into a ditch off the A143 - Credit: NSRAPT

The A143 between Bury St Edmunds and Stanton has been closed by police after a lorry ploughed into a ditch in icy conditions.

The joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team has warned motorists to avoid the area as the vehicle is recovered.

Another casualty to the icy conditions and low sun. This lorry has left the road southbound heading from #Stanton towards #BuryStEdmunds just outside Stanton on the A143. Road will be closed bothways when recovery arrives. @BuryStEdsPolice @HeartEast @BBCSuffolk #pc1880 pic.twitter.com/Nhk4J7q3sV — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 25, 2021

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway shortly after 11am.

No injuries have been reported following the incident.

Police have said the road will be closed in both directions until the lorry is recovered.



