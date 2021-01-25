A143 closed after lorry ploughs into ditch
Published: 12:59 PM January 25, 2021
The A143 between Bury St Edmunds and Stanton has been closed by police after a lorry ploughed into a ditch in icy conditions.
The joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team has warned motorists to avoid the area as the vehicle is recovered.
The incident happened on the southbound carriageway shortly after 11am.
No injuries have been reported following the incident.
Police have said the road will be closed in both directions until the lorry is recovered.
