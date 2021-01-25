News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
A143 closed after lorry ploughs into ditch

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:59 PM January 25, 2021   
The lorry crashed into a ditch off the A143

The lorry crashed into a ditch off the A143 - Credit: NSRAPT

The A143 between Bury St Edmunds and Stanton has been closed by police after a lorry ploughed into a ditch in icy conditions.

The joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team has warned motorists to avoid the area as the vehicle is recovered.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway shortly after 11am.

No injuries have been reported following the incident.

Police have said the road will be closed in both directions until the lorry is recovered.


You may also want to watch:

