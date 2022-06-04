'Very slow traffic' as A143 partially closed after crash

The A143 is partially closed after a crash this afternoon - Credit: Google Maps

There are reports of "very slow traffic" as the A143 is partially closed after a crash near Diss.

The incident happened at about 4pm today, June 6 at the junction with Lion Road.

Police are on the scene and it is not currently known how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries.

The AA traffic map is showing building traffic in the area with an eyewitness spotting "lots of police and ambulances" in attendance.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.