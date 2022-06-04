News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Very slow traffic' as A143 partially closed after crash

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:37 PM June 4, 2022
The A143 is partially closed after a crash this afternoon

The A143 is partially closed after a crash this afternoon - Credit: Google Maps

There are reports of "very slow traffic" as the A143 is partially closed after a crash near Diss.

The incident happened at about 4pm today, June 6 at the junction with Lion Road.

Police are on the scene and it is not currently known how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries.

The AA traffic map is showing building traffic in the area with an eyewitness spotting "lots of police and ambulances" in attendance.

Suffolk Live News
Diss News

