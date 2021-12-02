News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Major west Suffolk road partly closed after two vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:24 AM December 2, 2021
Updated: 10:32 AM December 2, 2021
The A143 in Bury St Edmunds is currently partly closed after a two vehicle crash

The A143 in Bury St Edmunds is currently partly closed after a two vehicle crash

One lane of a major west Suffolk road has been closed after a two vehicle crash.

Lane one of the A143 in Bury St Edmunds headed towards the sugar beet factory and the A14 has been closed by police. 

In a tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the road will be closed while they await recovery for the vehicles. 

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Bury St Edmunds News

