Major west Suffolk road partly closed after two vehicle crash
Published: 10:24 AM December 2, 2021
Updated: 10:32 AM December 2, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
One lane of a major west Suffolk road has been closed after a two vehicle crash.
Lane one of the A143 in Bury St Edmunds headed towards the sugar beet factory and the A14 has been closed by police.
In a tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the road will be closed while they await recovery for the vehicles.
It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.
