Major west Suffolk road partly closed after two vehicle crash

The A143 in Bury St Edmunds is currently partly closed after a two vehicle crash - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

One lane of a major west Suffolk road has been closed after a two vehicle crash.

Lane one of the A143 in Bury St Edmunds headed towards the sugar beet factory and the A14 has been closed by police.

Lane 1 closed A143/A134 @BuryStEdsPolice #burystedmunds between the rear of the Sugarbeet factory towards #a14 Tesco roundabout following a 2 vehicle RTC whilst we await recovery. #pc1880 #pc661 #BSEARV pic.twitter.com/Gsfjy85r8R — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 2, 2021

In a tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the road will be closed while they await recovery for the vehicles.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.

