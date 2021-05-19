News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A143 remains closed after serious collision between lorry and motorcycle

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:13 AM May 19, 2021   
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LU

The A143 remains closed following the collision (file photo)

The A143 near Stanton remains closed the morning after a serious collision between a lorry and a motorcycle.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly before 7.55pm on Tuesday after receiving reports of a two-vehicle collision south of the village.

The road remains closed in both directions between the junction with the A1088 near Ixworth and the B1111 at Stanton, Suffolk police confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The conditions of the motorcyclist and the driver of the lorry are not known at this time.

Motorists have been advised to find an alternative route.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, including anyone with dashcam footage of the area.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Suffolk police, quoting reference: CAD 359 of May 18.

Bury St Edmunds News

