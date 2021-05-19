A143 remains closed after serious collision between lorry and motorcycle

Published: 7:13 AM May 19, 2021

The A143 near Stanton remains closed the morning after a serious collision between a lorry and a motorcycle.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly before 7.55pm on Tuesday after receiving reports of a two-vehicle collision south of the village.

The road remains closed in both directions between the junction with the A1088 near Ixworth and the B1111 at Stanton, Suffolk police confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on #A143 at #Stanton

The A143 road is currently closed in both directions from junction with A1088 at Ixworth to B1111 at Stanton.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) May 18, 2021

The conditions of the motorcyclist and the driver of the lorry are not known at this time.

Motorists have been advised to find an alternative route.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, including anyone with dashcam footage of the area.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Suffolk police, quoting reference: CAD 359 of May 18.