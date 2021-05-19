Motorcyclist dies following collision with lorry on A143

Updated

Published: 10:41 AM May 19, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM May 19, 2021

The A143 at Stanton remains closed following the collision - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 30s has died following a collision between a lorry and a motorcyclist on the A143 near Stanton.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident shortly before 7.55pm on Tuesday after receiving reports of a two-vehicle collision south of the village.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

The A143 remains closed in both directions between the junction with the A1088 near Ixworth and the B1111 at Stanton while officers conduct an investigation of the incident.

The condition of the driver of the lorry is not known at this time.

Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes.

The incident comes less than a month after a man in his 80s died a short distance away on the A143 in Rickinghall.

A driver of a Toyota Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after a collision with a Ford Focus, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

West Suffolk councillor Jim Thorndyke, who represents the Stanton ward at the district council, said there is a double bend just outside the village which can be dangerous for motorists.

He said the "odd accident" happens on the A143, which is the national speed limit through Stanton.

Mr Thorndyke said: "The road runs from Stanton down to Ixowrth. There are some bad bends and I expect that was where it happened.

"Where I suspect this happened, there is a double bend.

"The road is the national speed limit. We get the odd accident - they happen every now and then."

Joanna Spicer, who represents Blackbourn at Suffolk County Council, said she has successfully campaigned to introduce a speed limit on the A143 to prevent against future accidents.

She said: " I came back last night and saw the road was closed.

"I'm extremely sorry and upset that there has been a serious accident.

"The A143 has a poor record on road safety. This is a dangerous bit of road and there have been fatalities."

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, including anyone with dashcam footage of the area.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Suffolk police, quoting CAD 359 of May 18.



