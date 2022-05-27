News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road partially blocked after crash between lorry and car

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:21 PM May 27, 2022
The A143 near Ixworth is currently partially blocked after a two-vehicle crash

The A143 near Ixworth is currently partially blocked after a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A west Suffolk road is currently partially blocked after a crash involving a lorry and a car. 

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were called to the two-vehicle crash in Bury Road, Stanton, at about 3.30pm today, Friday, May 27. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The car is partially blocking one lane of the A143 and the driver of the car has sustained light injuries."

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said one appliance is currently on the scene to assist with making the scene safe. 

According to the AA Traffic Map there is heavy traffic in the area. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A video of Jonah Handy of Mildenhall CC has gone viral on social media

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Karro pig carcase conveyor belt at Little Wratting, near Haverhill

Conveyor belt which carried pig carcases across Suffolk A-road is...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Clockwise from left: Sam Morsy, Joe Pigott and Vaclav Hladky could all potentially leave Ipswich Town this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Analysis

Seven players who could leave Ipswich Town this summer

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
The scene of the crash, with the overturned car on Weston Road, Lowestoft.

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Woman freed from vehicle after car overturns near to shops

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon