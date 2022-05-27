Road partially blocked after crash between lorry and car

The A143 near Ixworth is currently partially blocked after a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A west Suffolk road is currently partially blocked after a crash involving a lorry and a car.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were called to the two-vehicle crash in Bury Road, Stanton, at about 3.30pm today, Friday, May 27.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The car is partially blocking one lane of the A143 and the driver of the car has sustained light injuries."

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said one appliance is currently on the scene to assist with making the scene safe.

According to the AA Traffic Map there is heavy traffic in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

