Driver injured and road blocked after crash on A143 in north Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:05 AM April 5, 2022
The A143 at Palgrave in north Suffolk was blocked after a crash

The A143 at Palgrave in north Suffolk was blocked after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has been injured in a crash that saw the A143 in north Suffolk blocked this morning.

Police were called to the incident at Palgrave, near Diss, at about 6.35am.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed a van and car were involved in the crash.

One driver was being treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The road was completely blocked and the cars were awaiting recovery, the police spokesman added.

Suffolk Live News
Diss News

