Published: 8:36 PM December 18, 2020

The A143 at Wattisfield is currently blocked after a collision - Credit: Google Maps

The A143 is currently blocked in both directions at Wattisfield following a collision.

Officers were called at around 7.20pm to the village following a collision between two cars.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that officers remained at the scene of the collision and that the road may remain closed for some time while the cars are recovered.

It's not clear at this stage whether anyone has been injured.

St Edmundsbury Police warned drivers on Twitter to find an alternative route.







