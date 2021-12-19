Busy west Suffolk road closed for 7 hours after crash

The A143 in west Suffolk was closed for nearly seven hours last night after a crash - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A busy west Suffolk road was closed for nearly seven hours last night after a crash.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on the A143 just outside Wickhambrook at around 10.25pm last night.

Ambulance crews were also on the scene and the road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene of the crash.

The closure was put in place on the Bury St Edmunds side of Depden Green and at the Wickham Street junction with Bury Road in Wickhambrook on the A143.

The road reopened just before 5am.

Officers asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting incident ref 342 of December 18.

