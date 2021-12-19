News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Busy west Suffolk road closed for 7 hours after crash

Angus Williams

Published: 7:40 AM December 19, 2021
The A143 in west Suffolk was closed for nearly seven hours last night after a crash

A busy west Suffolk road was closed for nearly seven hours last night after a crash.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on the A143 just outside Wickhambrook at around 10.25pm last night.

Ambulance crews were also on the scene and the road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene of the crash.

The closure was put in place on the Bury St Edmunds side of Depden Green and at the Wickham Street junction with Bury Road in Wickhambrook on the A143.

The road reopened just before 5am.

Officers asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting incident ref 342 of December 18.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


