Fallen telegraph pole blocks road

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:28 AM March 11, 2021   
A144 Bramfield

The A144 is blocked at Bramfield this morning after a telegraph pole fell in the road - Credit: Google Maps

An East Suffolk road, close to the A12, is set to be closed this morning after a telegraph pole fell down and blocked the road. 

The A144 in Bramfield, near Halesworth, is to be closed by Suffolk police after the carriageway became blocked by the damaged pole. 

The road is blocked between Low Road and Edwards Lane.

Motorists are being advised to take an alternative route. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said it was not clear how it had become damaged but said that Suffolk Highways were on route to the scene,as well as UK Power Networks. 

A Met Office yellow-level warning came into force at 9pm last night, which will remain in place until 3pm this afternoon.

Damaged power lines are already causing problems elsewhere in Suffolk.

In Stowmarket, 200 homes were left without power this morning and a power cut near Bury St Edmunds left 600 homes without electricity. 

