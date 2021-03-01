Published: 9:36 AM March 1, 2021

An abnormal load is being transported through Suffolk this morning. - Credit: Archant

Drivers may experience delays this morning as police escort the transportation of a boat weighing 44,000kg through Suffolk.

The boat, which is 5m wide, 4.6m high, 23m long and weighs 44,000kg, will be escorted from Gaymers Way, North Walsham to Poole - travelling along a number of Suffolk roads from 10am onwards.

The route is as follows: Local Roads - Gaymers Way - Folgate Road - B1145 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - A14 - Cambs Border, or, Local Roads - Gaymers Way - Folgate Road - B1145 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A140 - Kettle Lane - A14 Westbound - Cambs Border.

Drivers should expect delays along these routes.