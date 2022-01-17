Closed carriageway causing 'substantial delays' on A12

An incident at junction 25 near Marks Tey has led to serious congestion on the A12 Southbound - Credit: Google Maps

Motorists are facing "substantial delays" after an incident partially blocked a carriageway of the A12 near Colchester.

AA Maps is reporting a crash on the southbound carriageway towards junction 25 at Marks Tey on Monday morning.

Essex police reported that the collision involved two vehicles, and that there were no injuries.

The map is showing congestion and reports the road is partially blocked on the southbound carriageway causing "substantial delays".

Traffic is building up in the area as far back as junction 26, having been delayed as far back as Colchester United's stadium earlier this morning.

The incident is reported to have happened at 7.47am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

