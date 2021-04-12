Breaking

Published: 6:40 PM April 12, 2021 Updated: 6:42 PM April 12, 2021

Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds is closed in both directions after a serious crash.

Newmarket Road has been closed in both directions and diversions have been put in place by Suffolk police.

Police say the road is likely to remain closed for some time whilst officers deal with the collision.

Officers are also appealing for any witnesses to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting ref 289 of today April 12 2021.