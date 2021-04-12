News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

Serious crash closes road in Bury St Edmunds near A14

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:40 PM April 12, 2021    Updated: 6:42 PM April 12, 2021
A 19-year-old man has died following a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds is closed in both directions after a serious crash.

A serious crash has closed a main road in Bury St Edmunds near the A14. 

Newmarket Road has been closed in both directions and diversions have been put in place by Suffolk police.

Police say the road is likely to remain closed for some time whilst officers deal with the collision.

Officers are also appealing for any witnesses to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting ref 289 of today April 12 2021.

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police incident in Cumberland Street Woodbridge

Suffolk Live

Forensic teams at Woodbridge house after 'incident'

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt has had a tipi installed in its gardens, with heaters and flowers

Lockdown Easing | Updated

First pictures: Which Suffolk pubs are preparing to reopen on April 12?

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Photograph showing a large timber framed Tudor property with impressive chimneys overlooking village green

Tudor farmhouse with separate annexe is again for sale for £1.275m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus