Accident causes delays near Clacton
Published: 8:16 PM November 10, 2021
A road has been blocked due to an accident near Clacton.
The incident happened at around 6.25pm this evening [Wednesday November 10] on Sladburys Lane northbound from the B1032 Holland Road to Great Holland Common Road.
It is causing delays to traffic in the area.
