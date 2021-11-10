News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Accident causes delays near Clacton

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:16 PM November 10, 2021
A road has been blocked due to an accident near Clacton. 

The incident happened at around 6.25pm this evening [Wednesday November 10] on Sladburys Lane northbound from the B1032 Holland Road to Great Holland Common Road. 

It is causing delays to traffic in the area. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Clacton-on-Sea News

person