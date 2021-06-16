Published: 1:33 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 1:56 PM June 16, 2021

A lane on the A14 at Stowupland was closed following a collision (file image) - Credit: Staff

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital today (Wednesday, June 16) after a collision on the A14 at Stowupland.

Police were called just after 11.15am to the accident at the top of the eastbound slip road at the A1120 junction..

The air ambulance attended as a precaution, but the rider was ultimately taken to hospital by land ambulance, with injuries that are "not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing".

The entire eastbound carriageway was closed initially, before being reduced down to just lane one and the slip road, which both remained closed until 12.35pm. All roads are now clear.

A spokesperson for the East Anglian Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: "EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly before 11.20am regarding an incident on the A14, Stowmarket.

"We sent an ambulance and three rapid response cars to the scene. An East Anglian Air Ambulance also attended. We transported one patient to Ipswich Hospital for further care."







