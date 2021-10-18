Air ambulance called after BMW crashes into trees near Lakenheath

Published: 4:50 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 5:16 PM October 18, 2021

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash near Lakenheath this weekend - Credit: Google Maps

The air ambulance was called yesterday after a BMW left the road and crashed into trees near Lakenheath.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on the A1065 in Eriswell to reports of a single vehicle crash just before 5am yesterday, Sunday, October 17.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The silver BMW travelling towards Brandon on Brandon Road left the road and collided with trees."

The spokesman confirmed that a road ambulance also attended the scene.

Details of any injuries are not yet known.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been contacted for more information.

Anyone with any information or was driving in the area and saw the incident or who has dashcam footage is being asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary’s Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting CAD 59.