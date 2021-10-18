News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Air ambulance called after BMW crashes into trees near Lakenheath

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:50 PM October 18, 2021    Updated: 5:16 PM October 18, 2021
Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash near Lakenheath this weekend

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash near Lakenheath this weekend - Credit: Google Maps

The air ambulance was called yesterday after a BMW left the road and crashed into trees near Lakenheath.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on the A1065 in Eriswell to reports of a single vehicle crash just before 5am yesterday, Sunday, October 17. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The silver BMW travelling towards Brandon on Brandon Road left the road and collided with trees."

The spokesman confirmed that a road ambulance also attended the scene.

Details of any injuries are not yet known. 

You may also want to watch:

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been contacted for more information.

Anyone with any information or was driving in the area and saw the incident or who has dashcam footage is being asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary’s Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting CAD 59.

Most Read

  1. 1 Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park
  2. 2 Car stranded in ditch after crash near Bury St Edmunds
  3. 3 Ipswich in shock after waterfront sexual assault
  1. 4 Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home
  2. 5 North Stander: Nowhere near good enough at this stage of the season
  3. 6 'There are a million pundits... it becomes tedious' - Cook on Portsmouth trip
  4. 7 Woman sexually assaulted near Ipswich Waterfront
  5. 8 The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk
  6. 9 3,000 children test positive for Covid in Suffolk over 10 day period
  7. 10 2,000 patients visit A&E because they are feeling depressed
Suffolk Constabulary
Lakenheath News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People in Suffolk and north Essex can now get their Covid vaccine booster

Covid vaccine boosters now available at walk in sessions

Timothy Bradford

person
Sone Aluko celebrates scoring his second goal at Cambridge.

Cambridge United vs Ipswich Town

Matchday Live: Live updates as Town take on Cambridge

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
An F15 fighter jet landing at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk similar to the one flown by US airman Kenneth

Suffolk Live

US jets to practice flypast over Suffolk this morning

Timothy Bradford

person
An Apache from Wattisham Flying Station, pictured here arriving at the Suffolk Show in 2019

MoD warns Suffolk residents about night time Apache training exercise

Timothy Bradford

person