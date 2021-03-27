Air ambulance lands near busy road as multiple 999 crews attend incident
- Credit: Gareth Mayes
Multiple emergency crews are currently at the scene of what is believed to be a medical incident on a busy route into Stowmarket town centre.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Navigation Approach, opposite the B&M supermarket, shortly after 12pm on Saturday.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed they were attending but said she was unable to provide further details because the ambulance service has taken charge of the incident.
Traffic is currently heavy in the area as police have closed off part of the road in both directions.
Witnesses have reported seeing an air ambulance landing nearby to assist with the incident.
The East of England Ambulance Service and representatives for the air ambulance have been contacted for further comment.
More follows
