The road in Aldeburgh has been closed after the crash - Credit: Google Maps

A road in east Suffolk has been closed after a crash involving two vehicles.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the B1122 Leiston Road in Aldeburgh, Halesworth police said on Twitter.

Emergency services at a collision between 2 vehicles on B1122 #Leiston Rd. #Aldeburgh close to roundabout with A1094 #Saxmundham / Victoria Rd. (Tesco roundabout).#Leiston Rd. closed to allow drivers to be tended to and vehicles removed.Please avoid area #PC 187 pic.twitter.com/LHI0UJCE43 — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) July 7, 2022

The crash happened close to the A1094, near the Tesco supermarket.

The B1122 has been closed while the vehicles are recovered.

The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.