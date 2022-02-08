News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Aldeburgh road closed as emergency services attend crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:51 PM February 8, 2022
The A12 is currently closed in both directions after a crash near Farnham

A road in Aldeburgh is currently closed while emergency services attend a crash - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A road in Aldeburgh is currently closed while emergency services attend a crash. 

Drivers are being asked to avoid Victoria Road at the junction with High Street while emergency services deal with the incident. 

In a tweet Halesworth police said: "Please avoid Victoria Road/High Street junction whilst emergency services are dealing with a RTC.

"The road will remain closed until it is safe to open again."

The extent of any injuries and the number of vehicles involved is not yet known. 

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment. 

