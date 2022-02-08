Aldeburgh road closed as emergency services attend crash

A road in Aldeburgh is currently closed while emergency services attend a crash - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drivers are being asked to avoid Victoria Road at the junction with High Street while emergency services deal with the incident.

In a tweet Halesworth police said: "Please avoid Victoria Road/High Street junction whilst emergency services are dealing with a RTC.

"The road will remain closed until it is safe to open again."

The extent of any injuries and the number of vehicles involved is not yet known.

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.

