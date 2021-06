Published: 3:54 PM June 1, 2021

Recovery had to be arranged for a Ford Fiesta on the A12 this afternoon, after a crash involving an ambulance.

Suffolk police were called to the accident at around 1.40pm on the A12 at Bredfield after a Ford Fiesta car and ambulance crashed.

No injuries were reported and recovery was called for the Ford, with the road cleared by 3pm.