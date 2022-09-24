Outrage at 11-mile diversion caused by 'ridiculous' roadworks

Residents of Lakenheath and surrounding areas have vented their anger at "ridiculous" roadworks that will cause an 11 mile diversion - Credit: Matthew Usher

Residents of Lakenheath and surrounding areas have vented their anger at "ridiculous" roadworks that will cause an 11-mile diversion.

The works along the B1112 Eriswell/Lakenheath road between Eriswell Road and Earls Field roundabout will last for almost two months - between September 25 and November 26 - leading to a diversion of traffic via B1112, A1065, C620 Wangford Road, B1112 and vice versa.

The news, which was recently announced by Suffolk County Council, has caused outrage among villagers, who say the works will close the direct entrance to Lakenheath, leading to a detour of at least 20 minutes and forcing drivers to spend extra money on fuel.

One concerned resident described the news as a "travesty", saying: "The works will close the entrance road into the village, to Mildenhall and will prevent people trying to come out of the village to get to Bury or onto the A14.

"Why they need to do such a ridiculously large job and cause so much inconvenience is beyond me."

Suffolk County Council says the work is part of a drainage improvement scheme which will prevent highway flooding and involve the installation of over 300m of new drainage pipes in the verge and footway.

The Lakenheath villager highlighted an alternative, shorter detour on Undley Road, but argued it would not be suitable for any great amount of traffic.

"The road is barely made up," they said.

"It's very narrow in places and, at night, it's not even lit and has no road markings.

"With schools buses, air force base traffic, commuters and anyone trying to get out onto the A14, it's going to be a very dangerous route."

In an announcement sent to residents, Suffolk County Council said: "We would like to apologise for the lateness of this notification, and whilst we appreciate that the length of the diversion route will cause disruption to the residents of the local area, it is essential that these drainage improvements are completed.

"Access to businesses and residents will be available at all times via north of the Earls Field and Lords Walk roundabout.

"Following discussions with Suffolk County Councils Passenger Transport team, we can allow access for the school transport each day."



