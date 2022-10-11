Police appeal after driver and children injured in school bus crash off A12
- Credit: Lewis Adams
Police are appealing for witnesses after a coach carrying school children crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Colchester, leaving the driver with serious injuries.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the crash in Cymbelline Way, close to the A12, shortly after 9.20am on Monday.
The driver of the coach carrying children on their way to Colchester County High School for Girls was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.
Some children travelling on the coach were also taken to hospital.
Their injuries have not been described as life-threatening or life-changing.
Colchester County High School for Girls contacted parents of the children involved in the crash.
A statement released by the school said: "There was a road accident this morning involving AJK Coaches transporting students to school.
"All students involved have been accounted for and are safe.
"Five students were taken to hospital accompanied by Colchester County High School for Girls (CCHSG) staff and their parents were informed.
"All other students on the coach were collected in our school minibus and were accompanied to school by CCHSG staff.
"Paramedics are in attendance at CCHSG checking all students.
"All parents of those students involved have been informed by the school.
"We thank parents and staff for their calm and supportive response."
Cymbelline Way was closed for several hours after the crash as the bus was recovered.
Anyone with any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage is being asked to contact the police quoting the incident number 207 of October 10.