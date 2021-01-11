News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Car fails to stop at scene after crash with 65-year-old cyclist

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 10:11 AM January 11, 2021   
A 65-year-old cyclist suffered minor injuries in a crash in Ardleigh, in which a car failed to stop at the scene. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at about 12.30pm on Wednesday, January 6, in Harwich Road near to the junction with Coggeshall Road.

The cyclist was riding a blue racing bike travelling towards Manningtree when the collision occurred. He was treated for minor injuries.

The car failed to stop at the scene and was last seen heading towards Colchester. It is not known which make and model is was.

Officers from Essex Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, or the car shortly before it happened.

Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact police quoting incident 414 of January 6.

You can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on its website.

