Man, 39, dies after crashing car into lorry parked in layby on A14

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:13 PM June 15, 2022
Updated: 1:16 PM June 15, 2022
The crash happened on the A14 at Woolpit in mid Suffolk

The crash happened on the A14 at Woolpit in mid Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A 39-year-old man has died after crashing into a lorry that was parked in a layby on the A14 in mid Suffolk.

The westbound carriageway between Haughley and Woolpit was closed for several hours after the crash was reported at about 1.40am on Tuesday.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the crash involved a white Audi A3 and a lorry.

The ambulance service and fire crews were also in attendance, with the driver of the Audi taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge having suffered serious injuries.

However, a police spokesman confirmed he later died.

The A14 westbound was closed at the Beacon Hill junction with the A140, reopening at about 9.30am.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds police station, quoting reference number 36646/22.

