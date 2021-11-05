News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car overturns in north Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:31 AM November 5, 2021
A car has overturned on the B1062 in Mettingham, north Suffolk.

A car has overturned on the B1062 in Mettingham, north Suffolk. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic is moving slowly on a busy road in north Suffolk road after a car overturned.

Police are calling for drivers to avoid the B1062 in Mettingham this morning, after a one vehicle crash partly blocked the road.

The crash is believed to have occurred between the junction with Deer Row, and the village church. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said traffic was still able to pass the incident, adding that no injuries had been reported.

Officers from Halesworth Police said there will congestion in the area until the car can be recovered.

Beccles News

