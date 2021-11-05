Car overturns in north Suffolk village

A car has overturned on the B1062 in Mettingham, north Suffolk. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic is moving slowly on a busy road in north Suffolk road after a car overturned.

Police are calling for drivers to avoid the B1062 in Mettingham this morning, after a one vehicle crash partly blocked the road.

The crash is believed to have occurred between the junction with Deer Row, and the village church.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said traffic was still able to pass the incident, adding that no injuries had been reported.

Officers attending incident on B1062 #Mettingham.

Vehicle overturned, obstructing one side of carriageway. Driver out of vehicle, but there will be congestion until car can be recovered.

Please avoid location until emergency services have cleared road and tended to driver.

#187 pic.twitter.com/tRHyrCnkdz — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) November 5, 2021

Officers from Halesworth Police said there will congestion in the area until the car can be recovered.

