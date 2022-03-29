News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed near Suffolk town after vehicle overturned in field

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:56 PM March 29, 2022
Updated: 6:06 PM March 29, 2022
The B1077 is currently closed at the junction with Clint Road as a vehicle is overturned in a field

The B1077 is currently closed near Eye after a vehicle overturned in a field.

Emergency services were called at about 4.50pm on March 29 to reports of a car "resting on its roof in a field", a police spokesman said.

The incident happened at the junction with Cranley Green Road, south of Eye, and emergency services are currently at the scene.

The road remains closed as recovery takes place.

