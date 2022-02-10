News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Long stretch of north Suffolk road closed after 'serious' crash

Angus Williams

Published: 7:36 AM February 10, 2022
Updated: 7:59 AM February 10, 2022
Police have closed a six mile stretch on the B1106 near Elveden.

Police have closed a six mile stretch on the B1106 near Elveden.

Police have closed a long stretch of an isolated road in north Suffolk after a "serious" crash between a car and a van.

Suffolk police have closed the B1106 between the junction with the A11 in Elveden and Brockley Corner in Culford due to the collision.

A spokesman for the force said police were called along with the ambulance and fire services at around 6.55am today, Thursday, February 10.

The spokesman went on to describe the crash as "serious", but said the extent or number of any injuries was not yet clear.

Four fire crews have been called to the scene.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting CAD 42 of today.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Suffolk Live News
A11 Norfolk News
Thetford News

