Calls for action to prevent regular flooding of busy road

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:30 AM January 8, 2021   
Flooding on the road between Saxmundham and Leiston Picture: CARLA KING

The B1119 regularly floods between Saxmundham and Leiston - Credit: Carla King

More than 400 people have signed a petition calling for action over a stretch of road that regularly floods. 

The B1119 between Leiston and Saxmundham is regularly flooded making it impassable for local traffic. 

Residents say that the issue with the road is that is has not been sufficiently maintained and that as a result the drains fail to cope with heavy rainfall. 

When this happens the road is unusable and drivers are forced onto more minor roads, despite it being busy. 

The road flooded dramatically in early December when large amounts of rain and snow caused serious issues across the county. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: "Members of the Suffolk Highways Team are due to visit this location on Friday, where they will review the site, determine the responsibility, and works required.

"As soon as we receive a report following the site visit, we will be able to provide further detail."

Flooding
Suffolk Highways
Suffolk

