Road closed after two vehicles crash

Published: 7:00 PM September 9, 2021

A crash involving two cars has left the B1127 closed - Credit: Google Maps

A road has been closed after two vehicles have crashed in Wrentham

Police are currently at the scene of the accident, which happened at the junction of Chapel Road and Guildhall Lane.

A road closure at the B1127 has been put in place by officers and motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Police said the extent of any injuries to those involved was not yet known.

Officers at the scene are dealing with the crash and considering whether to put a diversion plan in place.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary, quoting incident ref 296 of September 9, 2021.