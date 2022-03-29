Road in Southwold closed after two-vehicle collision

The B1127 Lowestoft Road in Southwold is currently closed after a two vehicle crash this evening - Credit: Google Maps

Police have closed a road in Southwold while they deal with an accident involving two vehicles.

Police were called to the B1127 Lowestoft Road at about 8.30pm on Tuesday, March 29 after a report of a collision between two cars.

It is currently closed as a result and an ambulance has also attended the scene. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

