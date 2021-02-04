Road CLOSED after car crashes into telegraph pole near Stradbroke
Published: 12:59 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 1:07 PM February 4, 2021
A vehicle has crashed into a telegraph pole along the B1116, closing the road between Laxfield and Stradbroke.
Police were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash in Laxfield shortly after 11am, where a vehicle has collided with a telegraph pole carrying power lines.
The pole has fallen into the road and it is now blocked in both directions.
No injuries were reported but the road is currently closed between Havensfield Farm and Model Cottages.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus