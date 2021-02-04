Road CLOSED after car crashes into telegraph pole near Stradbroke

Published: 12:59 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 1:07 PM February 4, 2021

The B1116 has been closed in both directions following a car crashing into a telegraph pole.

A vehicle has crashed into a telegraph pole along the B1116, closing the road between Laxfield and Stradbroke.

Police were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash in Laxfield shortly after 11am, where a vehicle has collided with a telegraph pole carrying power lines.

The pole has fallen into the road and it is now blocked in both directions.

Road Closure

Officers attending collision at junction of B1116 & B1117 between #Laxfield & #Stradbroke

Vehicle collided with pole carrying power lines, pole falling into road

Road closed in both directions.

Avoid this part of B1117 & B1116

Please share pic.twitter.com/8dRiuYaWO5 — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) February 4, 2021

No injuries were reported but the road is currently closed between Havensfield Farm and Model Cottages.



