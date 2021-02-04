News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road CLOSED after car crashes into telegraph pole near Stradbroke

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 12:59 PM February 4, 2021    Updated: 1:07 PM February 4, 2021
A 19-year-old man has died following a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The B1116 has been closed in both directions following a car crashing into a telegraph pole.

A vehicle has crashed into a telegraph pole along the B1116, closing the road between Laxfield and Stradbroke.

Police were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash in Laxfield shortly after 11am, where a vehicle has collided with a telegraph pole carrying power lines.

The pole has fallen into the road and it is now blocked in both directions. 

No injuries were reported but the road is currently closed between Havensfield Farm and Model Cottages. 


Travel
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Where have there been most new cases of Covid in Suffolk?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Why Sutton Hoo's iconic helmet was not in Netflix's The Dig film

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Warning as suspected dog thieves pose as RSPCA workers

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus