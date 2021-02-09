Video

Published: 1:02 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 1:23 PM February 9, 2021

Icy conditions are continuing to cause disruption on Suffolk's roads, with an oil tanker crashing into a ditch in Badingham.

Suffolk police were called shortly after 10am to the oil tanker in a ditch in Mill Road, Badingham.

Officers said the road is not completely blocked, but it is likely to be closed when recovery arrives.

A gas lorry also overturned in Cretingham earlier this morning, causing a full closure of Swan Lane.

The vehicle is still awaiting recovery and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

The road is closed in both directions and an officer at the scene described the conditions as "atrocious".

No injuries have been reported but recovery is not expected to arrive for some time.







