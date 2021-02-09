News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Oil tanker gets stuck in ditch and blocks road in Badingham

Sophie Barnett

Published: 1:02 PM February 9, 2021    Updated: 1:23 PM February 9, 2021
An oil tanker is blocking Mill Road in Badingham after becoming stuck in a ditch.

An oil tanker is blocking Mill Road in Badingham after becoming stuck in a ditch.

Icy conditions are continuing to cause disruption on Suffolk's roads, with an oil tanker crashing into a ditch in Badingham. 

Suffolk police were called shortly after 10am to the oil tanker in a ditch in Mill Road, Badingham. 

Suffolk police is assisting at the scene in Badingham.

Suffolk police are assisting at the scene in Badingham. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Officers said the road is not completely blocked, but it is likely to be closed when recovery arrives.

A gas lorry also overturned in Cretingham earlier this morning, causing a full closure of Swan Lane.

The vehicle is still awaiting recovery and drivers are being urged to avoid the area. 

An oil tanker is blocking Mill Road in Badingham after becoming stuck in a ditch.

An oil tanker is blocking Mill Road in Badingham after becoming stuck in a ditch. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The road is closed in both directions and an officer at the scene described the conditions as "atrocious". 

No injuries have been reported but recovery is not expected to arrive for some time. 



