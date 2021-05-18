Published: 3:49 PM May 18, 2021

Passengers from Suffolk should be able to reach London by train over the bank holiday weekend - although buses will replace trains between Ipswich and Norwich. - Credit: Paul Geater

While more people are starting to use the trains as lockdown is eased, there will be significant disruption to services over the late May bank holiday.

There will be no trains between Ipswich and Norwich on the Saturday or Sunday, and the line between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough will be closed on the Sunday.

This is to allow Network Rail to replace track.

However the lines from Ipswich to London, Cambridge and Lowestoft should be operating normally over the weekend - giving travellers the chance to make a post-lockdown trip from Suffolk and Essex to the capital

The number of passengers using trains is gradually increasing - Greater Anglia is now carrying about 35% of its pre-pandemic passenger numbers - up from about 30% last month.

Anyone can use trains now, but the government's official advice remains that people should be cautious when using public transport - and it is a requirement to wear a facemask on any train or station unless you have a medical exemption.

What has changed is that the "minimise travel" message is no longer official policy - passengers are being told to take care, and people are being asked to work from home if possible which means that the number of commuters is still considerably down.

Greater Anglia has introduced some extra peak-time trains on services from mid and south Essex into London - but it is not yet ready to restore normal Intercity services, so there is only one train an hour between London and Norwich.

That means there is still a 39-minute wait at Ipswich for travellers from London looking to continue their journey on the East Suffolk line from Ipswich to Lowestoft.

However Greater Anglia says this is under regular review, and as soon as passenger numbers can justify it, more services will be introduced.