Two taken to hospital after car ends up on roof

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:27 PM March 11, 2021   
Barbara Stradbroke Avenue Newmarket

Two cars and a van were involved in the collision - Credit: Google Maps

Two people are being taken to hospital after three vehicles were involved in a collision on Thursday morning. 

Police were called to Barbara Stradbroke Avenue, near the golf club, shortly before 10.34am after reports that a car had ended up on its roof.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision; a van as well as two Mercedes and Kia cars. 

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s and the woman driving the Mercedes, aged in her 40s, sustained injuries as a result of the collision.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that both injuries are believed to be minor and will be treated in hospital.

