A lorry has broken down at the fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills - Credit: Google Maps

Two lanes of the A11 are currently closed due to a broken down lorry.

According to a tweet from National Highways East at 3pm, the southbound carriageway at the Barton Mills Fiveways roundabout has two of three lanes closed.

Recovery has been called to the scene.

There are two miles of congestion on approach and there are severe delays of 20 minutes.