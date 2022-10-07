Motorcyclist, 41, who died in town centre crash named

A 41-year-old man has been named after a fatal crash in Harwich - Credit: Google Maps

Police have named the motorcyclist who died after a crash in north Essex.

The crash happened at about 5.55pm on Tuesday, September 13 in High Street in Harwich.

The rider, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he later died.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out.

Essex Police have formally identified the man as 41-year-old Benjamin Baker from the seaside town.

Anyone who has any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 910 of September 13.



