Lane reopened on the A11 after bicycles blown off roof rack

A number of bicycles have fallen off a roof rack on the A11 - Credit: NSRAPT

All lanes have been reopened on the A11 in North Suffolk after a number of bicycles were blown off a roof rack.

Lane one in the southbound direction was closed between Elveden and Mildenhall Fiveways, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter.

Police have urged drivers to be cautious when driving in the conditions, with Storm Eunice arriving in Suffolk and bringing winds of up to 90mph.

