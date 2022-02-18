News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lane reopened on the A11 after bicycles blown off roof rack

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:36 AM February 18, 2022
Updated: 11:21 AM February 18, 2022
A number of bicycles have fallen off a roof rack on the A11

A number of bicycles have fallen off a roof rack on the A11 - Credit: NSRAPT

All lanes have been reopened on the A11 in North Suffolk after a number of bicycles were blown off a roof rack.

Lane one in the southbound direction was closed between Elveden and Mildenhall Fiveways, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter.

Police have urged drivers to be cautious when driving in the conditions, with Storm Eunice arriving in Suffolk and bringing winds of up to 90mph. 

NSRAPT said on Twitter: "Southbound between Elveden and Mildenhall fiveways lane 1 closure due to bicycles falling off a roof rack. Lane 2 open caution on approach."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
 

