BMW written off after crash on Suffolk road

Published: 5:33 PM February 20, 2021

The crash happened on the A1120 between Stonham and Pettaugh - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

A driver escaped without injuries after a BMW overturned last night on a Suffolk road.

Police were called to the A1120 between Pettaugh and Stonham Aspal, near Stowmarket, at 7.47pm on Friday to a single-vehicle crash involving a BMW M5.

The car was written off in the incident.

Drive to the conditions. The speed limit is not a target



This driver escaped with no injuries but a written off new M5#drivetoarrive @fatal4uk #pc1981 #pc1349 part2 pic.twitter.com/SPnvxPVXzw — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 19, 2021

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the driver suffered no injuries and was able to get out of the vehicle.

Recovery for the vehicle was arranged and the car was later collected.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) tweeted about the incident, adding a video of the car being rolled over by a recovery vehicle.

The police team added the message: "Drive to the conditions. The speed limit is not a target. This driver escaped with no injuries but a written off new M5."