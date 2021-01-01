News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Driver fails drugs test after swerving to avoid cat and crashing

Author Picture Icon

Will Jefford

Published: 2:50 PM January 1, 2021   
A driver failed a drug wipe after hitting a parked car while swerving to avoid a cat. 

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Teams tweeted about the incident which happened overnight in Botesdale, just off the A143. 

They reported that the driver swerved out of the way of a cat which was in the road before slamming into a car parked on the side of the street. 

The driver was stopped and later failed a drug wipe. He was arrested at the scene. 

A picture tweeted alongside the message showed a purple Nissan Micra with significant damage to the rear, lodged in a grass verge. 

A silver hatchback could be seen across the road with damage to the front. 

Officers assisted with the removal of the vehicle before reopening the road. 

They confirmed that the cat involved in the incident was not believed to be harmed. 


Suffolk

