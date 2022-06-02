Car on its side after crashing into street furniture

The car ended up on its side after a crash in London Road - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A car ended up on its side after crashing into a street light in Brandon.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the single-vehicle crash in London Road at about 4am today, Thursday, June 2.

In a tweet, Mildenhall police said: "Neighbourhood response team five attended an RTC on London Road in Brandon this morning.

"Driver left the road, colliding with street furniture before rolling on its side.

"Thankfully driver and passenger were all ok and checked over by the East of England Ambulance Service while Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service cleared the road."

