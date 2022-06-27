Delays in west Suffolk town after faulty barrier at railway crossing
Published: 10:06 AM June 27, 2022
- Credit: Mildenhall Police
There are severe delays in a west Suffolk town as a result of a faulty railway barrier.
According to a tweet from Mildenhall Police, a barrier fault at the Brandon railway crossing is impacting traffic this morning.
The delays are along High Street in Brandon, the A1065 at Mundford and Brandon Road at Weeting.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area while Network Rail fixes the issue.
This follows previous disruption at the Brandon railway crossing that left residents "terrified".