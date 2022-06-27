News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays in west Suffolk town after faulty barrier at railway crossing

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:06 AM June 27, 2022
Mildenhall Police

There are delays in Brandon caused by a barrier fault at the railway crossing - Credit: Mildenhall Police

There are severe delays in a west Suffolk town as a result of a faulty railway barrier.

According to a tweet from Mildenhall Police, a barrier fault at the Brandon railway crossing is impacting traffic this morning.

The delays are along High Street in Brandon, the A1065 at Mundford and Brandon Road at Weeting.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area while Network Rail fixes the issue.

This follows previous disruption at the Brandon railway crossing that left residents "terrified".

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Brandon News

