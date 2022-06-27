Delays in west Suffolk town after faulty barrier at railway crossing

There are delays in Brandon caused by a barrier fault at the railway crossing - Credit: Mildenhall Police

There are severe delays in a west Suffolk town as a result of a faulty railway barrier.

According to a tweet from Mildenhall Police, a barrier fault at the Brandon railway crossing is impacting traffic this morning.

The delays are along High Street in Brandon, the A1065 at Mundford and Brandon Road at Weeting.

Please be advised that there are currently delays along High Street at #Brandon, A1065 at Mundford and Brandon Road at Weeting due to a barrier fault at the Brandon Railway Crossing.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area whilst @networkrail fix the issues

#1088 pic.twitter.com/5CobvaK8ef — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) June 27, 2022

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area while Network Rail fixes the issue.

This follows previous disruption at the Brandon railway crossing that left residents "terrified".