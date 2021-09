Published: 1:45 PM September 19, 2021

The crash involving six vehicles is causing delays in Brandon Road - Credit: Google Maps

Five cars and a horsebox have been involved in a crash near RAF Lakenheath.

Police were called to the incident in Brandon Road just after 12.50pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said although officers remain on scene, it is possible for other drivers to pass by.

The spokesman added that no-one has suffered serious injuries.