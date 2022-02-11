Broken down car causes mile-and-a-half traffic delays on A12
Published: 5:58 PM February 11, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A broken down car has closed one lane of a busy carriageway - causing a mile and a half of traffic.
Essex Police are assisting with the incident on the A12 Ipswich Road between Dedham and Colchester.
On Twitter, National Highways confirmed that recovery had been arranged.
The incident follows Thursday (February 10) evening's major crash along the same road which closed the route for several hours.
