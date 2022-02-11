Broken down car causes mile-and-a-half traffic delays on A12

A broken down car has caused a mile and a half of traffic between Dedham and Colchester on the A12. - Credit: Google Maps

A broken down car has closed one lane of a busy carriageway - causing a mile and a half of traffic.

Essex Police are assisting with the incident on the A12 Ipswich Road between Dedham and Colchester.

1 lane (of 2) is closed on the #A12 southbound between J30 (#Dedham) and J29 (near #Colchester) due to a broken down car.@EssexPoliceUK are on scene and recovery has been arranged. There is approximately a mile and a half of congestion on approach. pic.twitter.com/ZX5tZHF4eI — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 11, 2022

On Twitter, National Highways confirmed that recovery had been arranged.

The incident follows Thursday (February 10) evening's major crash along the same road which closed the route for several hours.

