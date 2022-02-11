News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Broken down car causes mile-and-a-half traffic delays on A12

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:58 PM February 11, 2022
AA broken down car has caused a mile and a half of traffic between Dedham and Colchester on the A12.

A broken down car has caused a mile and a half of traffic between Dedham and Colchester on the A12. - Credit: Google Maps

A broken down car has closed one lane of a busy carriageway - causing a mile and a half of traffic.

Essex Police are assisting with the incident on the A12 Ipswich Road between Dedham and Colchester.

On Twitter, National Highways confirmed that recovery had been arranged.

The incident follows Thursday (February 10) evening's major crash along the same road which closed the route for several hours.

Essex Police
A12
Essex
A12 Suffolk News

