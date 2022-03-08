News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Gridlock outside Ipswich as broken-down vehicle closes lane of A14

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:43 PM March 8, 2022
Updated: 5:48 PM March 8, 2022
The incident happened at the Copdock Roundabout

A broken-down vehicle near the Copdock Interchange is causing gridlock outside Ipswich on the A12 and A14.

The incident was reported at 4.09pm and a lane of the northbound carriageway of the A14 has been closed, Suffolk police said.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An automatic vehicle stuck is stuck in park. We can't shift it, but recovery is arriving imminently."

Traffic is queueing of the A14 all the way to Claydon in the westbound direction, while the eastbound direction is congested from Copdock to junction 57, past the Orwell Bridge.

In addition to this, traffic is queueing back on the A12 in the northbound direction as far back as Capel St Mary.

Queues are also forming on the A1214 and A1071. 

