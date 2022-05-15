Broken down horsebox causing disruption on A14

A horsebox has broken down on the A14, causing substantial disruption in the eastbound direction at Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A broken down horsebox is causing substantial disruption to eastbound traffic on the A14 near Stowmarket.

The stopped vehicle was reported to Suffolk police at 4.30 pm today.

Officers are currently on the scene.

The AA Traffic Map reports congestion is easing off, but at one point queues reached as far back as Needham Market.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

