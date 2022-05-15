News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Broken down horsebox causing disruption on A14

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:17 PM May 15, 2022
A horsebox has broken down on the A14, causing substantial disruption in the eastbound direction at Stowmarket

A horsebox has broken down on the A14, causing substantial disruption in the eastbound direction at Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A broken down horsebox is causing substantial disruption to eastbound traffic on the A14 near Stowmarket.

The stopped vehicle was reported to Suffolk police at 4.30 pm today. 

Officers are currently on the scene.

The AA Traffic Map reports congestion is easing off, but at one point queues reached as far back as Needham Market.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.


