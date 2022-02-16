News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Broken-down lorry blocks lane on A12 between Ipswich and Colchester

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:23 AM February 16, 2022
A broken down lorry in the A12 near Stratford St Mary is blocking a lane in the southbound direction 

A broken-down lorry is blocking a lane on the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester. 

Lane one on the southbound carriageway, at Stratford St Mary, has been blocked and drivers are queueing for about two miles, according to the AA traffic map.

Suffolk police was called to the incident just before 8.15am today.

A spokeswoman confirmed the lorry had a tyre blow out. 

The incident comes after a crash on the A14 at Sproughton caused miles of tailbacks around Ipswich.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

