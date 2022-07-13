News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Busy road closed after motorbike and minibus collide near Suffolk pub

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:58 PM July 13, 2022
A motorbike and minibus collided near The Bunbury Arms

A motorbike and minibus collided near The Bunbury Arms - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road was closed after a motorbike and a minibus collided near a Suffolk pub.

Emergency services were called at 3.36pm today, July 13, to the A143 Ixworth Road near The Bunbury Arms at Great Barton near Bury St Edmunds.

According to a police spokesman, a motorbike had collided with a minibus and the road was shut while the force attended the scene.

The rider of the motorbike suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution by a family member.

The road was then reopened shortly after 4pm.

The AA Traffic Map is showing slow traffic in the area and slight delays.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

A resident is concerned about the situation with vehicles clogging up Orchard End in Grundisburgh

'I can't bring my car out of the road': Parking troubles in Suffolk...

Dominic Bareham

person
The Swan in Needham Market High Street

Suffolk high street pub closes down - but hopes it will re-open

Dominic Bareham

person
Emergency services attending a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live News

'Devastated' - Community's shock at Ipswich crash tragedy

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey was blamed for COVID deaths.

Radio presenter steps in after MP confronted by 'verbally aggressive' man

Dominic Bareham

person