Busy road closed after motorbike and minibus collide near Suffolk pub

A motorbike and minibus collided near The Bunbury Arms - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road was closed after a motorbike and a minibus collided near a Suffolk pub.

Emergency services were called at 3.36pm today, July 13, to the A143 Ixworth Road near The Bunbury Arms at Great Barton near Bury St Edmunds.

According to a police spokesman, a motorbike had collided with a minibus and the road was shut while the force attended the scene.

The rider of the motorbike suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution by a family member.

The road was then reopened shortly after 4pm.

The AA Traffic Map is showing slow traffic in the area and slight delays.