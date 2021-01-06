Published: 10:39 AM January 6, 2021

The closure is in place on the A140 from The Walnut Tree pub to The Street (stock image) - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The A140 is partially closed in both directions due to a burst water main in Thwaite.

The closure is in place from The Walnut Tree pub to The Street and is needed to allow for emergency repairs to take place.

According to Suffolk Highways' online roadworks network, the closure is likely to be in place until Friday, January 8 to allow for the repair of the burst water main.

Drivers have reported a build-up of traffic in the area, with queues building towards Eye.

Suffolk Highways has been contacted for more information about the closure.



