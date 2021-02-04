Teenage boy suffers broken leg after fail-to-stop crash

Published: 11:02 AM February 4, 2021

The boy was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Burton End, Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage boy suffered a broken leg after being hit by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene of the accident.

The teenager had been cycling in Burton End, Haverhill, around 4.55pm Tuesday (February 2), when he was reportedly knocked off his bike by the door of a parked van.

Another vehicle – understood to have been grey in colour – then collided with him and failed to stop at the scene.

He sustained a broken leg and was treated for his injuries at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

No further details regarding the vehicle have been given.

Those who were in the area at the time, or who have any information about the collision which could help Suffolk police in its enquiries, are asked to contact the force.

Those who can help can contact the force on 101, quoting CAD 245 of February 2.